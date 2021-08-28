MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives €88.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.56 ($104.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €48.97 ($57.61) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a one year low of €43.28 ($50.92) and a one year high of €117.90 ($138.71). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -15.41.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

