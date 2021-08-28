Morgan Stanley Sells 622,763 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of F.N.B. worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

