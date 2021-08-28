Morgan Stanley Sells 101,935 Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 608.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 156,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after acquiring an additional 217,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.