Morgan Stanley Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $615.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $511.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INTU. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.95.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $565.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.43. Intuit has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

