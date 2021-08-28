Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

NYSE MS traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 5,900,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,364,910. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

