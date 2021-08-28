Morgan Stanley Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $160.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.53.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.84. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $927,281.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.