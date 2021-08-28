Morgan Stanley Has $4.74 Million Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

