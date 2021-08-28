Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.01% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

IPKW stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.