Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECHO. Stephens raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of ECHO opened at $32.56 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions.

