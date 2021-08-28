Morgan Stanley Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $48.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

