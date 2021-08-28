MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $2,192.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00124113 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 163.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 231,243,003 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

