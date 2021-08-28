Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Moncler stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.33.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

