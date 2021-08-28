Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Moncler stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Moncler has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.33.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

