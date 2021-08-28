Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Molson Coors Beverage reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after buying an additional 3,550,843 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 583,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 662,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after buying an additional 493,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. 940,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,518. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

