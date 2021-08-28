Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 674,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,914,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

