Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 586,932 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 586,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,868,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

