Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,900 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,578,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 651.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 447,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.