Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,322,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Cintas as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Cintas by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,374,000 after buying an additional 44,478 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $391.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.72. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $307.65 and a one year high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

