Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $36.65 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,651,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Dominion Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,278,000 after buying an additional 1,150,561 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,287,000 after buying an additional 1,045,573 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $74,221,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.11.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

