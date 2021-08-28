Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $24.43 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,392,000 after purchasing an additional 127,750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $137.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.