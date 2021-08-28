Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 95,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mmtec by 99.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mmtec in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Mmtec by 208.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mmtec by 105.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mmtec in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTC stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65. Mmtec has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

