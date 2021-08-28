Mizuho Begins Coverage on IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

IN8bio stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $10.32.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

