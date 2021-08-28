Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Short Interest Update

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.4 days.

OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $$2.26 on Friday. Mirvac Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.