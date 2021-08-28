MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.21. MINISO Group has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -14.65.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MINISO Group worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

