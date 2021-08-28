Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $39.14.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

