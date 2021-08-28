Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 95.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after buying an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 837.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 102,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 91,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $78.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

