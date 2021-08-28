Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,137 Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $513.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.