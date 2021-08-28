Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $4,032,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $2,016,000.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Shares of VCKAU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.