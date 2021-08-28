Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

