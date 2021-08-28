Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 238,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $196.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.97.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

