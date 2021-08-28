Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

MCHP traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,192. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.70.

Microchip Technology’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after buying an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

