Micah Heavener Sells 20,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.48. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a current ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

