MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $340,321.74 and $11.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 425,201,431 coins and its circulating supply is 147,899,503 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

