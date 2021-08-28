Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives C$65.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

MRU stock opened at C$63.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

