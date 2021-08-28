Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Metro Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metro Bank (MBNKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.