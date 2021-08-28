Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Down 49.2% in August

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE MTR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,855. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $10.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0244 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.