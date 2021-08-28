Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 324,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

