Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MTOR. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.
Meritor stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 324,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.07.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
