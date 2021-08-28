Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $128.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry year to date. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Backed by solid housing market dynamics, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Earnings estimates for 2021 have moved north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.56.

NYSE MTH opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $120.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

