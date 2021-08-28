Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 878 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $2,204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

MGIC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $999.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

