Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 8,963 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 43.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,602,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $348,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,635,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after buying an additional 834,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after buying an additional 808,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $153.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.30. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

