Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 29,179 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 329.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $6,510,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Nutrien by 41.5% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,021,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,916,000 after acquiring an additional 299,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 30.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 587,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NTR stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

