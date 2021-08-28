Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 127.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

SPGI stock opened at $438.30 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

