Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,712 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.90% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 308.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PTH opened at $169.08 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $113.96 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.