Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 68,735 Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

CHIQ stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.60.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

