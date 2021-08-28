McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.12. 641,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,237 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

