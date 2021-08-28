McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 730,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,822 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $139,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after acquiring an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of McKesson by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 641,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.23. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

