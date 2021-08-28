McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $237.48. 1,779,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

