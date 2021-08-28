Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter worth $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 89,725.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.