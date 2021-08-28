Matson Money. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,978 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $138,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,426. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.82.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

