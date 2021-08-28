Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $22,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.