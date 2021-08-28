Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

MRVL traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,782,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

